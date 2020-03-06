Google extends its remote work coronavirus advisory to Europe, Africa, and Middle East
Wednesday, 11 March 2020 () Yesterday, Google asked all employees in the United States and Canada to work remotely if their roles allow. The company today is extending that coronavirus recommendation to Europe, Africa, and the Middle East.
· Google will ask its UK and EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa) workforce to work from home starting Thursday.
