Google extends its remote work coronavirus advisory to Europe, Africa, and Middle East

9to5Google Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Yesterday, Google asked all employees in the United States and Canada to work remotely if their roles allow. The company today is extending that coronavirus recommendation to Europe, Africa, and the Middle East.

News video: Google Asks 100,000 U.S. Employees To Work From Home Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Google Asks 100,000 U.S. Employees To Work From Home Amid Coronavirus Outbreak 00:33

 Google has requested all of its North American employees and contractors work from home due to the coronavirus. The total number of employees affected is well over 100,000, counting those working under Alphabet. The request applies to all workers who are able to perform their jobs from home and is in...

