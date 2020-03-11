Apple is shutting down all of its stores in Italy indefinitely due to the coronavirus

Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Apple is indefinitely closing all 17 of its Apple Store retail locations in Italy due to the ongoing spread of the



Apple has yet to say when the stores will reopen, only noting that the stores “will remain closed until a later date.” Italy’s lockdown is currently set to lift on April 3rd. While the stores remain closed, Apple is instead directing customers to its support website for both phone or web-based customer support.



