Magic Leap, the hyped-up smart-glasses startup that raised over $2.6 billion from investors like Google, is reportedly exploring a sale (GOOG, GOOGL)
Wednesday, 11 March 2020 () · Magic Leap, a much-hyped augmented reality startup, is considering a sale, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.
· Magic Leap has raised more than $2.6 billion from investors including Google and Alibaba, and told Variety in December that it was in the process of raising additional money in a Series E round.
· Magic Leap is...