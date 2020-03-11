Magic Leap, the hyped-up smart-glasses startup that raised over $2.6 billion from investors like Google, is reportedly exploring a sale (GOOG, GOOGL) Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

· Magic Leap, a much-hyped augmented reality startup, is considering a sale, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.

· Magic Leap has raised more than $2.6 billion from investors including Google and Alibaba, and told Variety in December that it was in the process of raising additional money in a Series E round.

