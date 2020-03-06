Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Amazon restricts sales of face masks and hand sanitizer due to coronavirus price gouging

Amazon restricts sales of face masks and hand sanitizer due to coronavirus price gouging

The Verge Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Amazon restricts sales of face masks and hand sanitizer due to coronavirus price gougingIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Amazon has begun restricting the types of sellers on its third-party Marketplace platform that can sell health and sanitation products like face masks, hand sanitizer, disinfecting wipes and sprays, and isopropyl alcohol, among other products. The decision, revealed in a note sent to sellers on Wednesday and reviewed by The Verge, is a notable escalation in Amazon’s fight against price gouging and deceptive marketing on its e-commerce platform due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

“You are receiving this message because you are currently selling, or have previously sold, products such as disposable face masks, hand sanitizers, disinfecting wipes/sprays, isopropyl alcohol or related products,” the message reads. “We have implemented...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Stores Are Limiting Sales of Toilet Paper and Face Masks Due to Panic Shopping

Stores Are Limiting Sales of Toilet Paper and Face Masks Due to Panic Shopping 01:29

 Panicked shoppers are stockpiling goods over fears of the coronavirus outbreak. Some stores have taken steps to limit the amount of toilet paper, face masks and hand sanitizer each person can buy.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

UMMC trying to stop masks, sanitizers from walking away [Video]UMMC trying to stop masks, sanitizers from walking away

UMMC trying to stop masks, sanitizers from walking away

Credit: WAPT     Duration: 02:15Published

Hand-Washing And Avoiding The Coronavirus: What You Need To Know [Video]Hand-Washing And Avoiding The Coronavirus: What You Need To Know

The novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, is spread by droplets. Let's say someone with the virus coughs or sneezes into their hands, then touches a handrail on an escalator. If you then touch the same..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:43Published


Recent related news from verified sources

EBay Bans Sales Of All Face Masks And Hand Sanitizers Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

'Our first priority is to ensure the safety of our employees and customers around the world'
Daily Caller

eBay to ban sale of face masks, disinfecting wipes, hand sanitizer amid price gouging concerns


Chicago S-T


Tweets about this

GooGwaba

Goo T. Gwaba RT @RagnarsMate: Amazon restricts sales of face masks and hand sanitizer due to coronavirus price gouging https://t.co/QtSLqcecwb via @Verge 4 minutes ago

RagnarsMate

₿ Michelle Ray ₿ Amazon restricts sales of face masks and hand sanitizer due to coronavirus price gouging https://t.co/QtSLqcecwb via @Verge 6 minutes ago

twood3

twood3 RT @verge: Amazon restricts sales of face masks and hand sanitizer due to coronavirus price gouging https://t.co/IV48qRxfwZ https://t.co/gZ… 16 minutes ago

HitsGoogle

Google Hits Amazon restricts sales of face masks and hand sanitizer due to coronavirus price gouging https://t.co/4atgwzizx8 https://t.co/g2W4hEoTY7 27 minutes ago

nswint

Noah Swint Amazon restricts sales of face masks and hand sanitizer due to coronavirus price gouging https://t.co/kVU7c5qqwA 43 minutes ago

bergnermedia

Christian Terry, PCM #LatestNews - Amazon restricts sales of face masks and hand sanitizer due to coronavirus price gouging - Tweet your… https://t.co/EBLdVqEs5S 47 minutes ago

Ranzware

Ranzware IS Co. Amazon restricts sales of face masks and hand sanitizer due to coronavirus price gouging https://t.co/sQpaorhosO… https://t.co/9E0IiwnGiN 53 minutes ago

techie_wiz

Techie Wiz RT @DerekTMcKinney: 🤓🤔👍 #knownews #tech Amazon restricts sales of face masks and hand sanitizer due to coronavirus price gouging https://t… 55 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.