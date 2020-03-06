Amazon restricts sales of face masks and hand sanitizer due to coronavirus price gouging

Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ( 51 minutes ago )

Amazon has begun restricting the types of sellers on its third-party Marketplace platform that can sell health and sanitation products like



Illustration by Alex Castro / The VergeAmazon has begun restricting the types of sellers on its third-party Marketplace platform that can sell health and sanitation products like face masks hand sanitizer , disinfecting wipes and sprays, and isopropyl alcohol, among other products. The decision, revealed in a note sent to sellers on Wednesday and reviewed by The Verge, is a notable escalation in Amazon's fight against price gouging and deceptive marketing on its e-commerce platform due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak "You are receiving this message because you are currently selling, or have previously sold, products such as disposable face masks, hand sanitizers, disinfecting wipes/sprays, isopropyl alcohol or related products," the message reads. "We have implemented...


