Uber is strongly recommending that employees in the US and many international offices work remotely through April 6 to limit spread of coronavirus (UBER)

Thursday, 12 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

· Uber has encouraged its US, Canada, Japan, Europe, and South Korea-based employees to work remotely through April 6 to limit the spread of COVID-19, the coronavirus disease, as first reported by The New York Times reporter Mike Isaac and confirmed to Business Insider.

· Uber had nearly 27,000 employees globally as of last... · Uber has encouraged its US, Canada, Japan, Europe, and South Korea-based employees to work remotely through April 6 to limit the spread of COVID-19, the coronavirus disease, as first reported by The New York Times reporter Mike Isaac and confirmed to Business Insider.· Uber had nearly 27,000 employees globally as of last 👓 View full article

