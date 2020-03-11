Global  

Uber is strongly recommending that employees in the US and many international offices work remotely through April 6 to limit spread of coronavirus (UBER)

Business Insider Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Uber is strongly recommending that employees in the US and many international offices work remotely through April 6 to limit spread of coronavirus (UBER)· Uber has encouraged its US, Canada, Japan, Europe, and South Korea-based employees to work remotely through April 6 to limit the spread of COVID-19, the coronavirus disease, as first reported by The New York Times reporter Mike Isaac and confirmed to Business Insider.
· Uber had nearly 27,000 employees globally as of last...
