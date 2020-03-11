Uber is strongly recommending that employees in the US and many international offices work remotely through April 6 to limit spread of coronavirus (UBER)
Thursday, 12 March 2020 () · Uber has encouraged its US, Canada, Japan, Europe, and South Korea-based employees to work remotely through April 6 to limit the spread of COVID-19, the coronavirus disease, as first reported by The New York Times reporter Mike Isaac and confirmed to Business Insider.
· Uber had nearly 27,000 employees globally as of last...
Google told its employees in North America to stay home until at least April 10 due to coronavirus fears. The tech giant is also establishing a "COVID-19 Fund" to pay temporary workers and vendors for sick leave if they have coronavirus symptoms.
