Thursday, 12 March 2020 ( 4 days ago )





more…



The post White House officials call on Apple and other tech companies to help fight coronavirus appeared first on 9to5Mac. Earlier today, it was reported that Apple and other tech companies would meet with White House officials to “discuss ways” to coordinate a response to the coronavirus outbreak . Politico now has the details of that meeting, including what the Trump administration is seeking from technology companies.more…The post White House officials call on Apple and other tech companies to help fight coronavirus appeared first on 9to5Mac. 👓 View full article

