Trump bans travel from Europe for 30 days amid coronavirus pandemic

The Verge Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Trump bans travel from Europe for 30 days amid coronavirus pandemicPhoto by Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, President Donald Trump announced that his administration would be rolling new travel restrictions, prohibiting travel from Europe to the US. The restrictions will start on Friday, March 13 and last for 30 days. This travel ban does not affect flights from the United Kingdom.

“There will be exceptions for Americans who have undergone appropriate screenings,” Trump said. It’s not clear if these new restrictions will affect trade.

The administration had previously placed travel restrictions on China, which is hardest-hit by the novel coronavirus. The effects of those restrictions and other, similar restrictions remains unknown. A recent study that modeled the virus’ spread found that at this point...
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published < > Embed
News video: President Trump: All Travel From Europe To U.S. Suspended For 30 Days

President Trump: All Travel From Europe To U.S. Suspended For 30 Days 03:35

 CBS4's Debra Alfarone reports on the federal response to the coronavirus pandemic.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump Suspends Travel From Europe to the US [Video]Trump Suspends Travel From Europe to the US

Trump Suspends Travel From Europe to the US President Donald Trump addressed the nation from the Oval Office on the day the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Speaking for just..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:21Published

President Trump issues travel ban between US and Europe [Video]President Trump issues travel ban between US and Europe

President Donald Trump announced that the United States will issue a travel restriction between the US and Europe beginning Friday due to the spread of coronavirus.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 06:47Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Stocks plummet after Trump bans travel from Europe to contain coronavirus blow

Global shares crumbled on Thursday after U.S. President Donald Trump stunned investors by announcing a temporary travel ban from Europe in an effort to curb the...
Reuters

Coronavirus latest: Trump suspends travel from Europe's Schengen countries

US President Donald Trump has introduced a travel ban from European countries amid concern over the spread of coronavirus. Follow DW for the latest coronavirus...
Deutsche Welle


Tweets about this

AuntieErinO

Erin 🌼 RT @samstein: Trump’s exemption for the UK makes no apparent sense. Among other things, the UK’s health minister has coronavirus. https:/… 2 seconds ago

TheTrueTA

The True Texan American RT @ABC: CORONAVIRUS LATEST: https://t.co/VKXK9FfVer — U.S. death toll reaches 37. — Trump bans travel from Europe for 30 days. — NBA susp… 2 seconds ago

808oceangirl

lesley russell RT @B52Malmet: Why does Trump think a travel ban is the answer to everything? Muslim Ban. Immigrant Ban. China Ban. Now Europe Ban (except… 6 seconds ago

maggiienificent

MG 💭 RT @JDaIey: The last 30 minutes: - Trump bans travel from Europe (except the UK) to US for 30 days - Rudy Gobert has coronavirus -Tom Hanks… 11 seconds ago

cayayine

Cayayine RT @owillis: Trump bans travel from all of Europe except UK — where he owns property https://t.co/CF7Q4OA8zC 11 seconds ago

Skashoon

Skashoon Magnificent RT @ToscaAusten: Trump bans travel from Europe to US for 30 days. Lays out plans to keep 🇺🇸 safe and calm citizens. Calls for unity. Yet L… 16 seconds ago

dessipmI

WE are the people!!! 👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼All of us RT @gatewaypundit: President Trump Announces Travel Ban from Europe, Financial Assistance for Coronavirus Victims -- While Nancy Pelosi Lec… 16 seconds ago

DockKing1

Doc RT @zeusFanHouse: Pres #Trump Announces #TravelBan from Europe, Financial Asst for #Coronavirus Victims — While Nancy #Pelosi Lectures on P… 17 seconds ago

