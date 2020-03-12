Trump bans travel from Europe for 30 days amid coronavirus pandemic

Thursday, 12 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Photo by Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images



In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, President Donald Trump announced that his administration would be rolling new travel restrictions, prohibiting travel from Europe to the US. The restrictions will start on Friday, March 13 and last for 30 days. This travel ban does not affect flights from the United Kingdom.



“There will be exceptions for Americans who have undergone appropriate screenings,” Trump said. It’s not clear if these new restrictions will affect trade.



The administration had previously placed travel restrictions on China, which is hardest-hit by the novel coronavirus. The effects of those restrictions and other, similar restrictions remains unknown. A recent study that modeled the virus’ spread found that at this point... Photo by Doug Mills-Pool/Getty ImagesIn response to the COVID-19 pandemic, President Donald Trump announced that his administration would be rolling new travel restrictions, prohibiting travel from Europe to the US. The restrictions will start on Friday, March 13 and last for 30 days. This travel ban does not affect flights from the United Kingdom.“There will be exceptions for Americans who have undergone appropriate screenings,” Trump said. It’s not clear if these new restrictions will affect trade.The administration had previously placed travel restrictions on China, which is hardest-hit by the novel coronavirus. The effects of those restrictions and other, similar restrictions remains unknown. A recent study that modeled the virus’ spread found that at this point... 👓 View full article

