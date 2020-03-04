Shopify is giving its employees $1,000 to furnish their work-from-home setups with whatever gear they need because of the coronavirus
Thursday, 12 March 2020 () · Employees at Shopify, the e-commerce platform, are among hundreds of thousands who have been ordered to work from home amid efforts to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
· A source familiar with the matter told Business Insider that Shopify has given its employees $1,000 each to furnish their home set-ups with whatever...
