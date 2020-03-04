Global  

Thursday, 12 March 2020
Shopify is giving its employees $1,000 to furnish their work-from-home setups with whatever gear they need because of the coronavirus· Employees at Shopify, the e-commerce platform, are among hundreds of thousands who have been ordered to work from home amid efforts to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
· A source familiar with the matter told Business Insider that Shopify has given its employees $1,000 each to furnish their home set-ups with whatever...
Google Asks 100,000 U.S. Employees To Work From Home Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Google Asks 100,000 U.S. Employees To Work From Home Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

 Google has requested all of its North American employees and contractors work from home due to the coronavirus. The total number of employees affected is well over 100,000, counting those working under Alphabet. The request applies to all workers who are able to perform their jobs from home and is in...

