Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Asian stock markets fall as COVID-19 is declared a pandemic

Asian stock markets fall as COVID-19 is declared a pandemic

TechCrunch Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
American stock markets plunged on Wednesday, after the World Health Organization officially declared the spread of COVID-19 a pandemic. In Asia, meanwhile, almost all the major stock indexes were also trading lower the morning after the WHO’s announcement, with the Asia Dow Index down 4% by midday. Morning trading in East Asian markets was ongoing […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Stock Markets Rally Following Monday's Dive

Stock Markets Rally Following Monday's Dive 01:02

 Stock Markets Rally Following Monday's Dive The S&P 500 bounced back more than three percent after its worst day since 2008. Markets around the world also experienced a rebound. The rebounds follow the news of an economic stimulus plan for workers affected by the coronavirus, proposed by the Trump...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Mnuchin: Post-Pandemic 'Pent-Up Demand' Will Save Economy [Video]

Mnuchin: Post-Pandemic 'Pent-Up Demand' Will Save Economy

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is trying to look on the bright side of the coronavirus pandemic. Mnuchin said Sunday the US economy will slow down in the near term but avoid falling into a..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:34Published
About Indian Stock Markets | stock market bascis for beginners in telugu part 4 [Video]

About Indian Stock Markets | stock market bascis for beginners in telugu part 4

About Indian Stock Markets | stock market bascis for beginners in telugu part 4

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 04:35Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Asian Markets Tumble After Trump Announces Europe Travel Ban

Asian stock markets are tumbling on Thursday and U.S. stock futures extended losses after the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a...
RTTNews Also reported by •SeattlePI.comSeattle TimesHNGNBBC NewsFrance 24WorldNews

Stock market losses widespread in Asia-Pacific

Asian-Pacific stock markets plunged today as concerns about the coronavirus pandemic continued to fuel a flight from risk.  -More- 
SmartBrief


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.