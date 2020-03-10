Asian stock markets fall as COVID-19 is declared a pandemic
Thursday, 12 March 2020 () American stock markets plunged on Wednesday, after the World Health Organization officially declared the spread of COVID-19 a pandemic. In Asia, meanwhile, almost all the major stock indexes were also trading lower the morning after the WHO’s announcement, with the Asia Dow Index down 4% by midday. Morning trading in East Asian markets was ongoing […]
