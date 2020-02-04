Global  

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Launched In India With Quad-Camera At ₹14,999

Fossbytes Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
After numerous leaks and rumors, Redmi Note 9 series is finally out. Today, Xiaomi owned sub-brand Redmi launched two new Redmi devices — Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, at an online event. This comes after the Xiaomi India manager, Manu Kumar Jain, decided to cancel the offline launch, following the Coronavirus outbreak. Both […]

The post Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Launched In India With Quad-Camera At ₹14,999 appeared first on Fossbytes.
Apple raising iPhone prices in India due to customs duty increase

Apple is increasing the prices of its iPhone lineup in India due to a rise in customs duties this year. LiveMint reports that the affected iPhones include the...
9to5Mac

