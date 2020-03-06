Thursday, 12 March 2020 ( 4 hours ago )





The post Coronavirus Outbreak: WHO Declares COVID-19 A Global Pandemic appeared first on Fossbytes. The coronavirus outbreak has affected more than 114 countries till now and claimed 4000+ lives. The World Health Organization has officially declared the viral COVID-19 disease as a global pandemic . As per NPR’s report WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that it is the first pandemic situation caused by the COVID 19 virus. After H1N1, […]The post Coronavirus Outbreak: WHO Declares COVID-19 A Global Pandemic appeared first on Fossbytes. 👓 View full article

