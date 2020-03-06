Global  

Coronavirus Outbreak: WHO Declares COVID-19 A Global Pandemic

Thursday, 12 March 2020
The coronavirus outbreak has affected more than 114 countries till now and claimed 4000+ lives. The World Health Organization has officially declared the viral COVID-19 disease as a global pandemic. As per NPR’s report WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that it is the first pandemic situation caused by the COVID 19 virus. After H1N1, […]

News video: Coronavirus Changing How We Interact Socially

Coronavirus Changing How We Interact Socially 01:56

 The coronavirus outbreak has changed the way we live and how we interact with others. It's even changing how we say, "Hello." Juliette Goodrich reports. (3-11-2020)

