Tesla got hauled in by Chinese government after it quietly downgraded the chips in some of its Model 3 cars

Business Insider Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Tesla got hauled in by Chinese government after it quietly downgraded the chips in some of its Model 3 cars· Tesla Model 3 owners discovered last week the company had quietly downgraded the computer chip inside their vehicles to an older generation.
· The discovery sparked outcry and Tesla apologised, saying the outbreak of the coronavirus had slowed its production rate and forced it to ship with the old chip.
· This week Tesla...
News video: China: Tesla, be consistent

China: Tesla, be consistent 01:16

 China's industry ministry urged Tesla to keep its China-made vehicles consistent after some Chinese customers complained the auto maker put less advanced chips in their cars. Fred Katayama reports.

Tesla Sudden Acceleration Allegations Being Reviewed by U.S. Government [Video]Tesla Sudden Acceleration Allegations Being Reviewed by U.S. Government

Tesla is under investigation in the U.S. over claims that its electric vehicles can unexpectedly accelerate on their own. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus forces Tesla to use old Autopilot processors in Chinese Model 3

Coronavirus forces Tesla to use old Autopilot processors in Chinese Model 3Due to supply chain constraints caused by the COVID-19 (Coronavirus), Tesla installed older, slower processors in its new cars made in China. Owners of new Model...
Tesla quietly downgraded the chips for some Model 3 vehicles because of coronavirus and owners are furious

Tesla quietly downgraded the chips for some Model 3 vehicles because of coronavirus and owners are furious· Tesla Model 3 owners in China are angry after finding out the company quietly downgraded the chip inside their cars' computer to an older generation of...
