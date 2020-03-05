Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Magic Leap is reportedly trying to find a buyer

Magic Leap is reportedly trying to find a buyer

engadget Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Following poor sales with its first augmented reality (AR) headset, Magic Leap is seeking a buyer for at least part of its business, according to Bloomberg. The company has reportedly already spoken with Facebook and Johnson & Johnson and insider...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Magic Leap, the hyped-up smart-glasses startup that raised over $2.6 billion from investors like Google, is reportedly exploring a sale (GOOG, GOOGL)

Magic Leap, the hyped-up smart-glasses startup that raised over $2.6 billion from investors like Google, is reportedly exploring a sale (GOOG, GOOGL)· Magic Leap, a much-hyped augmented reality startup, is considering a sale, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday. · Magic Leap has raised more than $2.6 billion...
Business Insider

Magic Leap suspends work-related travel for employees due to COVID-19

Magic Leap cited health and safety concerns as it asked all employees to halt work-related travel and instead participate in upcoming events and conferences...
bizjournals


Tweets about this

EvilTwin591

Kato Osborne RT @engadget: Magic Leap is reportedly trying to find a buyer https://t.co/c3en0CSyc9 https://t.co/8O0ZDvCdnE 7 minutes ago

e_Broky

eBroky Magic Leap is reportedly trying to find a buyer https://t.co/gOE8XXIIjU 17 minutes ago

Klimasense

Klimasense Magic Leap is reportedly trying to find a buyer https://t.co/iZRBrKl9HZ 19 minutes ago

nswint

Noah Swint Magic Leap is reportedly trying to find a buyer https://t.co/yvjqOPOolX 21 minutes ago

marciojmsilva

Márcio M. Silva Magic Leap is reportedly trying to find a buyer https://t.co/RiikCwGFd7 https://t.co/ADVywUkNJC 22 minutes ago

Juchtervbergen

European Chamber of Digital Commerce #AR #augmentedreality #business #gear #headset Magic Leap is reportedly trying to find a buyer… https://t.co/dBNRy8wNtT 22 minutes ago

liamdaly

Liam Daly Magic Leap is reportedly trying to find a buyer https://t.co/2fIaCnsMQV via @engadget 27 minutes ago

LhorensDeux

Lhorens (d'eux) Magic Leap is reportedly trying to find a buyer https://t.co/TNLZd7JtvR 29 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.