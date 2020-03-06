Global  

Twitter has made working from home mandatory for all employees

Business Insider Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Twitter has made working from home mandatory for all employees· Twitter has made working from home compulsory for all its staff because of coronavirus fears.
· That's a step up from its earlier advice suggesting people work from home.
· For contractors and hourly workers unable to do their jobs from home, Twitter said it will "continue to pay their labor costs to cover standard working...
NASA Center in California Issues Temporary Work From Home Policy

NASA Center in California Issues Temporary Work From Home Policy 00:19

 NASA's Ames Research Academy in California issued a mandatory work from home policy after one worker tested positive for the coronavirus. The policy is temporary and employees were told to work remotely until further notice.

Inside Italy in Lockdown: 60 million told to stay at home

Italy's PM orders 60 million Italians to stay at home to fight the coronavirus. Queues have formed at supermarkets and people need documents to travel Report by Barnesj. Like us on Facebook at..

A no-nonsense video guide on the coronavirus

Meet the junior doctor who has cut through all the fog to bring you his no-nonsense video guide on everything you need to know about coronavirus. Cardiologist Dr Dominic Pimenta, 32, said was fed up of..

Twitter makes working from home mandatory for employees around the world in response to COVID-19

After “strongly encouraging” it earlier this month, Twitter said today that working from home is now mandatory for all employees around the world due to...
TechCrunch

Twitter makes work from home mandatory for all employees globally


Indian Express

