Cloud gaming service Shadow lowers price to $11.99 a month to compete with Stadia and GeForce Now

Thursday, 12 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Image: Shadow



Cloud gaming service Shadow, from the French startup Blade, is drastically lowering its price in a bid to compete with a new wave of platforms from Google and Nvidia. Now, Shadow’s service, which offers a full PC in the cloud with no restrictions on what you can download, will cost as low as $11.99 a month for the platform’s “Boost” tier. That gets you a cloud PC powered by a Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 graphics card, a quad-core 3.4 GHz processor, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage.



Prior to today’s announcement, Shadow was only available for $25 a month if you purchased an annual plan or $34.95 a month if you purchased the subscription monthly. Shadow began briefly running a $12.99 a month promotion for the annual plan starting last fall,... Image: ShadowCloud gaming service Shadow, from the French startup Blade, is drastically lowering its price in a bid to compete with a new wave of platforms from Google and Nvidia. Now, Shadow’s service, which offers a full PC in the cloud with no restrictions on what you can download, will cost as low as $11.99 a month for the platform’s “Boost” tier. That gets you a cloud PC powered by a Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 graphics card, a quad-core 3.4 GHz processor, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage.Prior to today’s announcement, Shadow was only available for $25 a month if you purchased an annual plan or $34.95 a month if you purchased the subscription monthly. Shadow began briefly running a $12.99 a month promotion for the annual plan starting last fall,... 👓 View full article

