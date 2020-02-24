Cloud gaming service Shadow lowers price to $11.99 a month to compete with Stadia and GeForce Now
Thursday, 12 March 2020 () Image: Shadow
Cloud gaming service Shadow, from the French startup Blade, is drastically lowering its price in a bid to compete with a new wave of platforms from Google and Nvidia. Now, Shadow’s service, which offers a full PC in the cloud with no restrictions on what you can download, will cost as low as $11.99 a month for the platform’s “Boost” tier. That gets you a cloud PC powered by a Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 graphics card, a quad-core 3.4 GHz processor, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage.
Prior to today’s announcement, Shadow was only available for $25 a month if you purchased an annual plan or $34.95 a month if you purchased the subscription monthly. Shadow began briefly running a $12.99 a month promotion for the annual plan starting last fall,...
Does how you sleep have an effect on whether you're boyfriend/girlfriend material? Yes, according to new research. Three in five Americans would hesitate to enter a relationship with somebody who had..
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao talks about the company's crypto cloud service that will put it in competition with the likes of Amazon and Google, but he maintains the service will be more specialized for..