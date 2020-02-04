Global  

Redmi Note 9 Pro, Pro Max go official w/ Snapdragon 720G, quad cameras, more

9to5Google Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Xiaomi’s spin-off brand Redmi has unveiled yet another pair of handsets, this time in the form of the Redmi Note 9 Pro and Pro Max.

Recent related news from verified sources

Xiaomi packed a massive 5,020mAh battery into its new $200 phone

Xiaomi’s Redmi series is quite popular in India for phones in the $200 range with great battery life and reliable performance. Today, the company launched its...
The Next Web

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Launched In India With Quad-Camera At ₹14,999

After numerous leaks and rumors, Redmi Note 9 series is finally out. Today, Xiaomi owned sub-brand Redmi launched two new Redmi devices — Redmi Note 9 Pro and...
Fossbytes

