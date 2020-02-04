|
Redmi Note 9 Pro, Pro Max go official w/ Snapdragon 720G, quad cameras, more
|
|
Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Xiaomi’s spin-off brand Redmi has unveiled yet another pair of handsets, this time in the form of the Redmi Note 9 Pro and Pro Max.
more…
The post Redmi Note 9 Pro, Pro Max go official w/ Snapdragon 720G, quad cameras, more appeared first on 9to5Google.
|
|
Recent related videos from verified sources
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max
Comparing the iPhone 11 Pro Max to the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra may not seem fair. Sure the S20 has 5G and 10x optical zoom, but the iPhone 11 is packed with Apple's fastest chipset.
Credit: Digital Trends Duration: 03:24Published
Recent related news from verified sources
You Might Like
Tweets about this