Protect your Nintendo Switch and more with this affordable $10 case
Thursday, 12 March 2020 () Orzly Store via Amazon offers its Nintendo Switch Protective Carrying Case black for *$10.19 Prime shipped*. That’s down from the original $25 price tag and regular $15 going rate. Today’s deal is the best we’ve tracked since November. If you plan on taking your Nintendo Switch on-the-go, it’s crucial that you have a dependable case to keep things safe. This option from Orzly offers enough room for your console, two Joy-Con, cables, and eight games. A hardshell case ensures that your gear is protected without adding too much bulk along the way. Rated 4.7/5 stars.
more…
The post Protect your Nintendo Switch and more with this affordable $10 case appeared first on 9to5Toys.
Meet the junior doctor who has cut through all the fog to bring you his no-nonsense video guide on everything you need to know about coronavirus. Cardiologist Dr Dominic Pimenta, 32, said was fed up of..