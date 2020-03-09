Global  

Apple's launch of a cheaper iPhone is looking increasingly uncertain as the coronavirus spreads (AAPL)· Apple was reportedly planning to hold an event in March to announce new products, but has scrapped plans to do so because of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, according to Cult of Mac.
· Apple was widely expected to announce a low-cost iPhone called the iPhone 9 or iPhone SE 2. The cheaper model would reportedly have a...
News video: Apple iPhone sales plunge in China

Apple iPhone sales plunge in China 00:53

 Apple sold fewer than half a million smartphones in China in February as the coronavirus outbreak halved demand for all such devices. Fred Katayama reports.

Apple Says Disinfectant Wipes Can Be Used to Clean Its Products [Video]

Apple Says Disinfectant Wipes Can Be Used to Clean Its Products

As cases of coronavirus continue to mount around the world. Apple is updating its guidelines for how you can keep your iPhone, iPad and Mac computer clean.

Apple Sells Less Than Half a Million iPhones In China Due to Coronavirus [Video]

Apple Sells Less Than Half a Million iPhones In China Due to Coronavirus

Apple has sold less than 500,000 Iphones in China because of the coronavirus. Veuer’s Natasha Abellard has the story.

Stock Alert: Apple Down 4% ; March Event Reportedly Uncertain

Shares of tech giant Apple Inc. (AAPL) are currently down nearly 4% on Wednesday morning trade. Reports claim that the tech giant has indefinitely postponed its...
DigiTimes: Apple's Travel Restrictions Could Delay iPhone 12 Launch Until October

Apple's ban on its engineers from traveling to Asia in the wake of the coronavirus has affected the development of its next-generation iPhone which could result...
