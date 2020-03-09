Apple's launch of a cheaper iPhone is looking increasingly uncertain as the coronavirus spreads (AAPL)
Thursday, 12 March 2020 () · Apple was reportedly planning to hold an event in March to announce new products, but has scrapped plans to do so because of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, according to Cult of Mac.
· Apple was widely expected to announce a low-cost iPhone called the iPhone 9 or iPhone SE 2. The cheaper model would reportedly have a...
Apple's ban on its engineers from traveling to Asia in the wake of the coronavirus has affected the development of its next-generation iPhone which could result... MacRumours.com Also reported by •Proactive Investors