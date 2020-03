Shaquille O'Neal on investing in Google early on: 'My only regret is that I wish I would have bought more' (GOOG, GOOGL) Thursday, 12 March 2020 ( 4 days ago )

· Former NBA star Shaquille O'Neal says his only regret is not buying more shares of Google in the '90s.

· That's according to the new book "A-List Angels" by Zack O'Malley Greenburg, which delves into the crossover of celebrity investors and Silicon Valley.

