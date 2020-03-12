Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > WATCH: NBA player Devin Booker learned about the season's suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic while playing 'Call of Duty' live on Twitch

WATCH: NBA player Devin Booker learned about the season's suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic while playing 'Call of Duty' live on Twitch

Business Insider Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
WATCH: NBA player Devin Booker learned about the season's suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic while playing 'Call of Duty' live on Twitch· *On Wednesday, the NBA suspended the rest of its season as a precaution amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.*
· *A player on the Utah Jazz, Rudy Gobert, was confirmed to have the coronavirus on Wednesday; the league swiftly canceled the rest of the season soon after the news broke.*
· *Phoenix Suns all-star point guard...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published < > Embed
News video: NBA To Suspend Season Indefinitely Due To Coronavirus

NBA To Suspend Season Indefinitely Due To Coronavirus 02:19

 The National Basketball Association Wednesday night announced that the league would suspend the 2019-2020 season in the wake of the currently spreading coronavirus pandemic. Dennis O'Donnell reports. (3-11-2020)

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

NBA Halts Season After Player Tests Positive for Coronavirus, Braces for Economic Loss [Video]NBA Halts Season After Player Tests Positive for Coronavirus, Braces for Economic Loss

The NBA suspended its season indefinitely after a Utah Jazz player tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday. "Once you had a player that tested positive, they decided it was too risky," Kate..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 02:44Published

MORNING RUSH: NBA suspends its season [Video]MORNING RUSH: NBA suspends its season

The NBA has suspended its season after a player test positive for coronavirus. The details on that and other top stories.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:28Published


Recent related news from verified sources

NBA suspends season after Utah player tests positive for COVID-19

In a stunning coronavirus-related development, the National Basketball Association will suspend its season. An announcement issued by the league Wednesday night...
bizjournals Also reported by •FOX SportsRTTNewsJust JaredReutersBillboard.com

Bucks' season suspension will have huge economic impact on downtown businesses

The suspension of the season by the National Basketball Association as a result of the continued spread of the coronavirus will force the cancellation of an...
bizjournals


Tweets about this

TheOpinionPoll

The Opinion Poll The Opinion Poll WATCH NBA player Devin Booker learned about the seasons suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic… https://t.co/cHkCS1t1Dp 16 minutes ago

presslives

بريس لايف presslive WATCH: NBA player Devin Booker learned about the season’s suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic while playing… https://t.co/DLKRjyD6KC 27 minutes ago

mimicatdog

mimicatdog RT @businessinsider: WATCH: NBA player Devin Booker learned about the season's suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic while playing 'Ca… 38 minutes ago

alexxxfal

Alexxx WATCH: NBA player Devin Booker learned about the season's suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic while playing… https://t.co/lTH0nu7YoY 50 minutes ago

EdwardH50565424

EdwardHill WATCH: NBA player Devin Booker learned about the season's suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic while playing… https://t.co/LBjeNCz266 1 hour ago

ANPAUS1

Behtany - Streamer @ ANPAUS Team RT @UnbFactsOk: WATCH: NBA player Devin Booker learned about the season’s suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic while playing ‘Call of… 2 hours ago

UnbFactsOk

UnbFacts WATCH: NBA player Devin Booker learned about the season’s suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic while playing… https://t.co/0znZvyIBl2 2 hours ago

marciojmsilva

Márcio M. Silva WATCH: NBA player Devin Booker learned about the season's suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic while playing… https://t.co/3akw4nTK7e 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.