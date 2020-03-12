American Airlines is reportedly capping fares for travelers leaving Europe following the US travel ban amid coronavirus pandemic (AAL)
Thursday, 12 March 2020 () · American Airlines is reportedly capping fares for travelers flying from Europe to the US.
· The move is reportedly a response to a 30-day travel ban declared by the US President Donald Trump Wednesday night, in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he had no time to consult with European allies before announcing coronavirus travel restrictions, but hoped the curbs on travel from Europe and China could be lifted very quickly.