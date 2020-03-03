How to work from home effectively during the coronavirus outbreak
Thursday, 12 March 2020 () We’ve seen an increasing number of companies inviting or requesting employees to work from home where possible, including Apple, Google, and Microsoft. Twitter has gone even further and made it mandatory.
More companies are likely to follow their example to help minimize spread of the coronavirus. So that you’re prepared, we’ve gathered together a set of tips from the 9to5Mac team. We all work from home, and have each learned valuable lessons about how to make it work well, in addition to mistakes to avoid…
more…
The post How to work from home effectively during the coronavirus outbreak appeared first on 9to5Mac.
Baker will pay staff if they are at home because of the coronavirus outbreak, even if they are not infected - but policy may be reviewed if outbreak becomes... Independent Also reported by •Seattle Times •Jerusalem Post
Tweets about this
Speciesname✌🏻 RT @9to5mac: How to work from home effectively during the coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/ZTc3CxISJr by @benlovejoy https://t.co/YBbgBwnC… 4 minutes ago
DC Dweller Send everyone home to self-quarantine and allow telework for ALL employees who can do their work just as effectivel… https://t.co/MqjsztX7lr 6 minutes ago
Network Telecom Is your business currently preparing for your employees to work from home? You can find our top tips for effectivel… https://t.co/xVY9tHwLuo 7 minutes ago
Jax RT @ryanvlad22: Any company that has employees who can effectively work from home but refuses to allow it is assisiting the spread of this… 15 minutes ago
Márcio M. Silva How to work from home effectively during the coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/6EUSIKBkQe https://t.co/7fxwb7lmvQ 16 minutes ago
Ryan Any company that has employees who can effectively work from home but refuses to allow it is assisiting the spread… https://t.co/QvcZ6AcN6G 18 minutes ago
Paul RT @PeterSchiff: Has @JimCramer ever considered what would happened if everyone stayed home from work, no one produced anything, no one pai… 19 minutes ago