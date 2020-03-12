Amazon rolls out Alexa-powered voice shopping experience in India
Thursday, 12 March 2020 () Amazon today rolled out Alexa-enabled voice-powered shopping feature in India as the e-commerce giant looks for new ways to engage with customers in one of its key overseas markets. The American giant said the feature, currently rolling out to Android users, is available “primarily in English” though it understands proper nouns and regional words across […]
Onni the cockatoo is quite the Internet sensation, known for his tap dancing and insane reactions to his daddy coming home. But now this talented bird has added another skill to his list. Shopping on..