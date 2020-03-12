Global  

Amazon rolls out Alexa-powered voice shopping experience in India

TechCrunch Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Amazon today rolled out Alexa-enabled voice-powered shopping feature in India as the e-commerce giant looks for new ways to engage with customers in one of its key overseas markets. The American giant said the feature, currently rolling out to Android users, is available “primarily in English” though it understands proper nouns and regional words across […]
