ACLU sues Homeland Security over airport face recognition program secrecy

TechCrunch Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
A leading civil liberties group is suing Homeland Security, claiming the agency is keeping the details of its airport face recognition program secret, which it says raises “profound civil liberties concerns.” The American Civil Liberties Union filed the lawsuit in a New York federal court on Thursday, demanding that the agency turns over records to […]
