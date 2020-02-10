ACLU sues Homeland Security over airport face recognition program secrecy
Thursday, 12 March 2020 () A leading civil liberties group is suing Homeland Security, claiming the agency is keeping the details of its airport face recognition program secret, which it says raises “profound civil liberties concerns.” The American Civil Liberties Union filed the lawsuit in a New York federal court on Thursday, demanding that the agency turns over records to […]
It began in late January, with a lost car in the parking garage at Huntsville International Airport, and ended with several airport employees stopping what the Department of Homeland Security and Transportation Security Administration confirmed as an attempted human trafficking incident the first...