Thursday, 12 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Earlier in the week, both LEGO and Nintendo fans were surprised to hear that the two companies would be collaborating on their first-ever release together. After getting a sneak peek at what to expect, today, LEGO is officially unveiling its Super Mario kit. Complete with plenty of brick-built action from the popular franchise like Question Mark blocks, Goombas, and more, the set stars a new type of minifigure packing an LED screens and speaker—Head below for all of the details on the new LEGO Mario set.



more…



The post LEGO officially unveils Super Mario set with new interactive minifigure, more appeared first on 9to5Toys. 👓 View full article

