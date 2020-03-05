Global  

LEGO officially unveils Super Mario set with new interactive minifigure, more

9to5Toys Thursday, 12 March 2020
Earlier in the week, both LEGO and Nintendo fans were surprised to hear that the two companies would be collaborating on their first-ever release together. After getting a sneak peek at what to expect, today, LEGO is officially unveiling its Super Mario kit. Complete with plenty of brick-built action from the popular franchise like Question Mark blocks, Goombas, and more, the set stars a new type of minifigure packing an LED screens and speaker—Head below for all of the details on the new LEGO Mario set.

more…

Recent related news from verified sources

Mario makes the jump to Lego with new interactive sets

Mario makes the jump to Lego with new interactive setsNintendo and Lego are teaming up to reveal Super Mario-themed sets that combine the traditional building blocks with digital technology, creating a new type of...
The Verge

Nintendo and Lego team up for a cool, gamified Lego Super Mario set

Lego and Nintendo are mashing together their expertises in brick-building and games to create a unique Lego set featuring some of the most iconic characters,...
Mashable Also reported by •9to5Toys

