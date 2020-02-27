Global  

ACLU sues for records on facial recognition at the border

The Verge Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Photo credit should read JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

The American Civil Liberties Union has sued for information about the Trump administration’s controversial facial recognition programs. The ACLU’s suit demands more detail on how border control agents scan travelers’ faces at the US border as well as plans to expand face recognition capabilities, which enable “undetectable, persistent government surveillance on a massive scale.”

The ACLU has filed public records requests with US Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), and the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), all part of the Department of Homeland Security. It’s looking for communications around the Traveler Verification Service, a system that matches photographs of travelers’ faces...
News video: Facial recognition tech targets mask-wearers

Facial recognition tech targets mask-wearers 01:30

 A Chinese company says it has developed the country's first facial recognition technology that can identify people when they are wearing a mask, as most are these days because of the coronavirus, and help in the fight against the disease. Soraya Ali reports.

