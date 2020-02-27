ACLU sues for records on facial recognition at the border

Thursday, 12 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Photo credit should read JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images



The American Civil Liberties Union has sued for information about the Trump administration’s controversial facial recognition programs. The ACLU’s suit demands more detail on how border control agents scan travelers’ faces at the US border as well as plans to expand face recognition capabilities, which enable “undetectable, persistent government surveillance on a massive scale.”



The ACLU has filed public records requests with US Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), and the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), all part of the Department of Homeland Security. It's looking for communications around the Traveler Verification Service, a system that matches photographs of travelers' faces...


