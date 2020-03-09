Global  

Disney park employees panic as parks remain open amid coronavirus pandemic

The Verge Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Disney park employees panic as parks remain open amid coronavirus pandemic

As various sports leagues and major conferences decide to postpone seasons and events in wake of the spreading coronavirus pandemic, Disney hasn’t made the decision to close some of its most visited theme parks.

In the United States, there are more than 1,300 confirmed coronavirus cases, and extreme precautions are being taken to contain the spread as that number is expected to rise. As more cases pop up in California and Florida — home of Disney’s two parks in the United States — and visitors continue to enter the resorts, it’s the cast members (the terminology Disney uses to refer to employees) who are left to wonder what happens next. The Verge has reached out to Disney for more information about the current plan regarding its parks...
