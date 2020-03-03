Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Fruit of the Loom 5-pack of t-shirts just $11 Prime shipped at Amazon

Fruit of the Loom 5-pack of t-shirts just $11 Prime shipped at Amazon

9to5Toys Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Amazon is currently offering the Fruit of the Loom Men’s Stay Tucked Crew 5-Pack of T-Shirts for *$11.05 Prime shipped*. Regularly priced at $16, that’s an Amazon all-time low. These shirts are great for everyday wear and perfect for layering. They’re available in two color options and have a tag-free label for added comfort. Plus, the fabric wicks away moisture, which is great for the upcoming spring and summer weather. Rated 4.6/5 stars with over 8,000 reviews from Amazon customers. Head below the jump to find the even more deals today.

more…

The post Fruit of the Loom 5-pack of t-shirts just $11 Prime shipped at Amazon appeared first on 9to5Toys.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Dane DeHaan Of 'ZeroZeroZero' Talks About The Amazon Prime True Crime Drama [Video]Dane DeHaan Of "ZeroZeroZero" Talks About The Amazon Prime True Crime Drama

Based on the book of the same name by bestselling author Roberto Saviano, "ZeroZeroZero" is an unforgettable exploration of the inner workings of the global cocaine trade. The Amazon Prime series..

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 24:51Published

Dane DeHaan's 'ZeroZeroZero' Character, Chris, Is Willing To Risk It All For His Family [Video]Dane DeHaan's "ZeroZeroZero" Character, Chris, Is Willing To Risk It All For His Family

Actor Dane DeHaan breaks down his character, Chris Lynwood, a young man who desperately wants to be part of his family's drug cartel business, in Amazon Prime's "ZeroZeroZero." BUILD is a live..

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 01:26Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Score a 6-pack of Gold toe socks for women at $10 Prime shipped at Amazon (Reg. $17)

Amazon is offering the Gold Toe Women’s 6-Pack Sport Cushion No Show Sock for *$9.75 Prime shipped*. Regularly up to $17, that’s the lowest price we’ve...
9to5Toys

Amazon warns of some delivery delays as coronavirus fears grip nation

Prime Now and Amazon Fresh deliveries from Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) could experience delays as customers turn to the company’s services and stay away...
bizjournals Also reported by •9to5Toys

Tweets about this

CoolDealCA

CoolDeal [LIST][*]5-Pack Fruit of the Loom Men's Stay Tucked Crew T-Shirt *$11.05*[LIST][*]Small [][*]Medium [] Usually ship… https://t.co/shbKSdH6J2 4 minutes ago

CommnSenseMoney

CommonSenseWithMoney Men’s Fruit of the Loom 5-pack T-Shirts Only $11.05! - https://t.co/l79VUKibH1 #MensTees https://t.co/D7M7gjt8vT 23 minutes ago

CoolDealCA

CoolDeal [LIST][*]5-Pack Fruit of the Loom Men's Stay Tucked Crew T-Shirt *$11.05*[LIST][*]Small [][*]Medium [] Usually ship… https://t.co/QZ87Kocd1P 49 minutes ago

anith

Anith Gopal Fruit of the Loom 5-pack of t-shirts just $11 Prime shipped at Amazon https://t.co/pYG43Er2N1 https://t.co/kasYqSa7nE 54 minutes ago

9to5toys

9to5Toys Fruit of the Loom 5-pack of t-shirts just $11 Prime shipped at Amazon https://t.co/0PSh8RadQ4 by @alismithstyle 56 minutes ago

passwirddotcom

Passwird.com 5-Pack Fruit of the Loom Men's Stay Tucked Crew T-Shirt $11 at Amazon https://t.co/2TL4Bg6wvz 1 hour ago

CoolDealCA

CoolDeal [LIST][*]5-Pack Fruit of the Loom Men's Stay Tucked Crew T-Shirt *$11.05*[LIST][*]Small [][*]Medium [] Usually ship… https://t.co/tHEYL6luME 2 hours ago

Fashion64805694

Fashion News #1 Fruit of the Loom Women's Built-Up Sports Bra (Pack of 3) 4.5 out of 5 stars 7,493 $9.98 - $22.67 #2 Warner… https://t.co/OcOiRQtGn1 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.