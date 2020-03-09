Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > 'Never a better time to fly': Spirit Airlines is trying to lure customers amid coronavirus, even as health officials urge lockdown to prevent spread

'Never a better time to fly': Spirit Airlines is trying to lure customers amid coronavirus, even as health officials urge lockdown to prevent spread

Business Insider Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
'Never a better time to fly': Spirit Airlines is trying to lure customers amid coronavirus, even as health officials urge lockdown to prevent spread· Spirit Airlines emailed customers today an alert on travel deals with the subject line, "Never A Better Time To Fly."
· This is in contrast with numerous public health experts urging folks that, indeed, it is not a good time to fly to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. 
· Shares of Spirit stock are down nearly...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: WHO Declares Coronavirus a Pandemic

WHO Declares Coronavirus a Pandemic 01:28

 WHO Declares Coronavirus a Pandemic Officials of the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the pandemic from its Geneva headquarters on Wednesday. Dr. Ghebreyesus, WHO, via 'The New York Times' Dr. Ghebreyesus, WHO, via 'The New York Times' Until now, the WHO has declined to make a pandemic...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Millennials think you’re not really an adult until you pay for these things yourself, study finds [Video]Millennials think you’re not really an adult until you pay for these things yourself, study finds

 Americans would have gladly swapped out a math class or two in order to receive a better education when it came to their own personal finances, according to new research.A third of millennials..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:53Published

Market trader shows how to turn Union Jack buntin into coronavirus face masks [Video]Market trader shows how to turn Union Jack buntin into coronavirus face masks

A market trader has shown British spirit by showing how to turn Union Jack bunting - into corona face masks. Mike Watts, 68, runs souvenir and gift shop A Nice Little Shop, in the Guildhall Markets in..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:48Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Tracking coronavirus: 'It is going to get worse'

One of the nation's top health officials offered an ominous prediction about the burgeoning coronavirus crisis on Wednesday. "The bottom line: It is going to get...
bizjournals Also reported by •CTV News

After 2020 cancellation, SXSW offers future badges to customers but refunds seem unlikely

The cancellation of South by Southwest 2020 could be a major financial hit for the organization that runs it. SXSW LLC's insurance policy does not cover...
bizjournals


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.