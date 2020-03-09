'Never a better time to fly': Spirit Airlines is trying to lure customers amid coronavirus, even as health officials urge lockdown to prevent spread
Thursday, 12 March 2020 () · Spirit Airlines emailed customers today an alert on travel deals with the subject line, "Never A Better Time To Fly."
· This is in contrast with numerous public health experts urging folks that, indeed, it is not a good time to fly to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.
· Shares of Spirit stock are down nearly...
WHO Declares Coronavirus a Pandemic Officials of the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the pandemic from its Geneva headquarters on Wednesday. Dr. Ghebreyesus, WHO, via 'The New York Times' Dr. Ghebreyesus, WHO, via 'The New York Times' Until now, the WHO has declined to make a pandemic...
A market trader has shown British spirit by showing how to turn Union Jack bunting - into corona face masks. Mike Watts, 68, runs souvenir and gift shop A Nice Little Shop, in the Guildhall Markets in..
One of the nation's top health officials offered an ominous prediction about the burgeoning coronavirus crisis on Wednesday. "The bottom line: It is going to get... bizjournals Also reported by •CTV News