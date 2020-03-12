NHL suspends season following NBA coronavirus case

Thursday, 12 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images



The US National Hockey League announced on Thursday that it will "pause" its 2019–20 season amid growing concerns over the novel coronavirus pandemic. While there are no reports of an NHL player testing positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, the NBA suspended its season on Wednesday "until further notice," after a player on the Utah Jazz tested positive for the virus. As NHL commissioner Gary Bettman notes, several teams in the two leagues share facilities. The NHL suspension begins with tonight's games. "The NHL has been attempting to follow the mandates of health experts and local authorities, while preparing for any possible developments without taking premature or unnecessary measures," Bettman said in a statement.


