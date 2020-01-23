9to5Mac Watch Time episode 17: Casey Liss on running with Apple Watch

Global  

9to5Mac Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Many of us know Casey Liss from Accidental Tech Podcast, Analog(ue), and apps including Vignette and Peek-A-View, but how much do you know about Casey’s experience with running and the Apple Watch? This week we explore just that.

9to5Mac Watch Time is a podcast series hosted by Zac Hall. In this series, we talk to real people about how the Apple Watch is affecting their lives. Subscribe now to catch up with each episode and automatically hear new episodes as soon as they’re released every two weeks: 🟣 Apple Podcasts | 🟠 Overcast | 🟢 Spotify

*Sponsored by FlickType Keyboard**:* FlickType allows you to effortlessly respond to messages from your Apple Watch using a real keyboard. Download FlickType Keyboard on the App Store to get started.https://9to5mac.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/6/2020/03/9to5Mac-Watch-Time-03-12-2020.mp3

