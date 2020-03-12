Global  

COVID-19 market turmoil tests NYSE’s shutdown circuit-breakers

TechCrunch Thursday, 12 March 2020
For the second time this week trading on the New York Stock Exchange halted for 15 minutes this morning when a market drop triggered the exchange’s internal circuit breaker, shortly after 9:30am. The control, part of the NYSE’s automatic provisions to pause trading, has been put to the test since markets first began realizing the […]
