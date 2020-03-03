Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Thousands of people are visiting this website that tracks everything canceled amid the coronavirus outbreak — and its creator says he built the whole site in about 15 minutes

Thousands of people are visiting this website that tracks everything canceled amid the coronavirus outbreak — and its creator says he built the whole site in about 15 minutes

Business Insider Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Thousands of people are visiting this website that tracks everything canceled amid the coronavirus outbreak — and its creator says he built the whole site in about 15 minutes· A website called isitcanceledyet.com has emerged has a one-stop resource for many to stay updated on the latest events and large gatherings that have been cancelled because of the coronavirus outbreak.
· The website's creator, The Verge's Executive Editor TC Sottek, told Business Insider it took him only 15 minutes to create...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Bang Media - Published < > Embed
News video: Queen Elizabeth avoiding shaking hands after Coronavirus outbreak

Queen Elizabeth avoiding shaking hands after Coronavirus outbreak 00:54

 Queen Elizabeth has reportedly decided not to shake hands with people at public events following the Coronavirus outbreak.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Thai airport disinfected after two workers contract coronavirus [Video]Thai airport disinfected after two workers contract coronavirus

Cleaners in hazmat suits disinfect Thailand's main airport this morning (March 12) after two workers there tested positive for coronavirus. Surfaces were wiped clean and immigration desks were..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 07:32Published

Rescue dog gets foot infection after helping save six people from China's collapsed coronavirus hotel [Video]Rescue dog gets foot infection after helping save six people from China's collapsed coronavirus hotel

A heroic rescue dog has got a foot infection after helping save six people from collapsed coronavirus hotel in southern China. The touching video, shot in the city of Quanzhou in Fujian Province on..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:39Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Miami officials consider postponing musical festival amid coronavirus threat

Some Miami city leaders are calling for a three-day music festival that attracts people from around the world to be suspended amid fears of the coronavirus...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •Zee NewsNPRGloucester CitizenJerusalem PostBusiness InsiderReutersMid-Day

Now over 90% off, Page Builder lets you create a gorgeous site in minutes

Now over 90% off, Page Builder lets you create a gorgeous site in minutesEven if you’ve never created a website before, this intuitive page creator can offer you all the eye-popping visuals and demanded functionality to your brand...
The Next Web


Tweets about this

marijkevaneck95

Marijke van Eck All teams come together and all of you withdraw yourself from the #AusGP They don't want to listen apparently. Is… https://t.co/qdEyx0gw13 4 hours ago

realjenmitchell

Jennifer Mitchell @ncdhhs @NC_Governor As a concerned parent, you're about to have thousands of people coming to your state from diff… https://t.co/QLBWsrfepa 5 hours ago

PhilD1984

Phil D @wtf1official The call is obvious: Cancel the #AustralianGP. The thing is, #F1 is a circus of thousands of people… https://t.co/E1ZxXiQevy 6 hours ago

ASimon67

Attlee Simon 🇬🇬 @SkyNews US #Coronavirus clusters were not simply “seeded" by European travellers; rather by the thousands of US to… https://t.co/J2lgxJxlHx 11 hours ago

StacyMadison2

Stacy Madison All universities go to online learning, sports events play without fans in attendance...but in the meantime tens of… https://t.co/O5TwgfE3aD 22 hours ago

ThaRealDeSade

@JonDeSade @CNN You get on a floating bowl full of thousands of people from who knows where, going and visiting countries bein… https://t.co/0xuFUK9as6 2 days ago

geraldmoondog

Gerald moondog Baby it's cold outside RT @geraldmoondog: @leeleeraider70 @HeidiKiel @Purrcival1 @GregRubini @realDonaldTrump I think North China made this virus anybody that mur… 3 days ago

geraldmoondog

Gerald moondog Baby it's cold outside @leeleeraider70 @HeidiKiel @Purrcival1 @GregRubini @realDonaldTrump I think North China made this virus anybody tha… https://t.co/JRH16kv4Wt 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.