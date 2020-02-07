Last night, Sephora was the alternate universe where everything is fine Thursday, 12 March 2020 ( 5 days ago )

I swung by a store in midtown Manhattan last night, in between picking up new contacts and heading home to catch Trump’s apocalyptic address. As someone who hoards Sephora’s beauty reward points, I figured I’d check out what was up at the location just down the street from my eye doctor. I expected a store with samples on lock down, with empty shelves as people hoarded eyebrow pencils in preparation for their coronavirus confinement and to look... Photo by John Greim/LightRocket via Getty ImagesFor anyone looking to escape coronavirus headlines last night — travel banned, Forrest Gump tested positive , basketball was canceled — Sephora was your safe space. Okay, maybe not safe from the virus, but safe from thinking about it at least. It was the place to stick your head in glittery sand.I swung by a store in midtown Manhattan last night, in between picking up new contacts and heading home to catch Trump’s apocalyptic address. As someone who hoards Sephora’s beauty reward points, I figured I’d check out what was up at the location just down the street from my eye doctor. I expected a store with samples on lock down, with empty shelves as people hoarded eyebrow pencils in preparation for their coronavirus confinement and to look... 👓 View full article

