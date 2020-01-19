Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > How to use Discord on your Xbox One to show your friends what games you're playing

How to use Discord on your Xbox One to show your friends what games you're playing

Business Insider Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
How to use Discord on your Xbox One to show your friends what games you're playing**

· *You can use Discord on your Xbox by linking your Discord account to your Xbox.*
· *Once your Discord and your Xbox Live accounts are linked, your Discord account will show what game you're currently playing on your Xbox One.*
· *Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.*

You can use Discord on an Xbox...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Every Confirmed Game Coming to the Xbox Series X [Video]Every Confirmed Game Coming to the Xbox Series X

Are you ready for the titles that will make or break this next-gen console? For this list, we’re looking at the video games that have been confirmed for the Xbox Series X.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 08:20Published

The best Xbox One games right now [Video]The best Xbox One games right now

More than four years into its life span, Microsoft's current console is finally coming into its own. From Cuphead to Halo 5, the best Xbox One games offer something for players of every type.

Credit: Digital Trends     Duration: 00:33Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Xbox One S All-Digital Console + 3 games now down at $140 shipped (Reg. $200)

Trusted games AntOnline via eBay Daily Deals is now offering the Xbox One S 1TB All-Digital Edition Console for *$139.99 shipped*. This is the standard version...
9to5Toys

Xbox Game Pass gets four new titles for March, exclusive betas, more

Xbox Game Pass has been one of the most compelling ways to enjoy an expansive catalog of titles on any gaming platform. As it does regularly, Microsoft has...
9to5Toys


Tweets about this

winsontang

Winson Tang How to use Discord on your Xbox One to show your friends what games you're playing https://t.co/IutD9tv8pO https://t.co/VTif1GhJTh 5 hours ago

HPTarget

HP Targeting, Inc. How to use Discord on your Xbox One to show your friends what games you're playing https://t.co/JeNpprZvBj… https://t.co/sIxXTxYSc5 5 hours ago

Principal_IT

Principal-IT How to use Discord on your Xbox One to show your friends what games you're playing https://t.co/uQ285OpyKx https://t.co/Ez4lcV06xN 5 hours ago

SAI

Business Insider Tech How to use Discord on your Xbox One to show your friends what games you're playing https://t.co/6FdYTGVflx 5 hours ago

bigmike102477

Michael ⚡⚡ @Fleshy26 Discord voice chat aint on consoles yet. But you can link your xbox to discord and people see what your playing 8 hours ago

Achievements101

AH101 A NEW episode of Achievement Hunting 101 is available for your listening pleasure! While you're here why not join… https://t.co/6m9oUVqbNs 20 hours ago

VividNebula

Vivid Nebula | XZ7S @666noch if you’re not worried about recording your voice audio you could just mute your mic. otherwise maybe try e… https://t.co/dcrvNUovA7 22 hours ago

PertemisD

Ascleash RT @discordapp: We somehow convinced Microsoft to work with us on a deal… Discord Nitro + Xbox Game Pass. That’s 100 high-quality games o… 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.