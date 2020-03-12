Global  

A viral list of dubious coronavirus tips claims to be from Stanford — it isn’t

The Verge Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
A list of dubious coronavirus tips claims to be from Stanford — it isn't

A list of dubious coronavirus tips is going viral on Facebook and Twitter, as well as spreading through email. It falsely claims to be from the Stanford Hospital board and contains advice like “take a few sips of water every 15 minutes at least,” to kill the virus. None of these tips have anything to do with reality; it is dangerous misinformation.

Stanford confirmed the message did not come from the university. In a statement emailed to The Verge, Lisa Kim, a media relations specialist at Stanford Health, said “A widely distributed email about COVID-19 that is attributed to a ‘Stanford Hospital board member’ contains inaccurate information. It did not come from Stanford Medicine.”

“Even if the virus gets into your mouth, drinking water...
