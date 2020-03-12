Volt Information: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

Global  

SeattlePI.com Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) _ Volt Information Sciences Inc. (VOLT) on Thursday reported a loss of $10.8 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 50 cents. Losses, adjusted for restructuring costs and asset impairment costs, were 44 cents per share.

The staffing services provider posted revenue of $217.8 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company's shares hit $1.08. A year ago, they were trading at $4.29.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VOLT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VOLT
