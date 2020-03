Italian antitrust watchdog probes Amazon, eBay over price spikes in virus crisis

Italy's antitrust watchdog said on Thursday it was investigating e-commerce giants Amazon and eBay for an allegedly excessive rise in the price of products such as hand sanitizer during the coronavirus crisis



