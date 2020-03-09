Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Italian antitrust watchdog probes Amazon, eBay over price spikes in virus crisis

Italian antitrust watchdog probes Amazon, eBay over price spikes in virus crisis

Reuters Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Italy's antitrust watchdog said on Thursday it was investigating e-commerce giants Amazon and eBay for an allegedly excessive rise in the price of products such as hand sanitizer during the coronavirus crisis.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Bose refurb sale has Bluetooth headphones, AirPlay speakers, more from $66

The official Bose eBay storefront is offering a selection of its Bluetooth headphones and wireless speakers on sale from *$66 shipped* in manufacturer...
9to5Toys

FCA complies with short-selling ban on Italian stocks

Financial regulator the FCA complied with a temporary ban on short-selling of Italian shares after measures imposed overnight by the financial authorities in...
Proactive Investors

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.