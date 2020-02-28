Disneyland will close for the month over coronavirus

Thursday, 12 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Jeff Gritchen, Orange County Register/SCNG



Disney will close its Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California following concerns about contributing to the spread of the novel



“While there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 at Disneyland Resort, after carefully reviewing the guidelines of the Governor of California’s executive orders, we are proceeding with the closure of Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure beginning the morning of March 14th through the end of the month,” a statement reads.



This marks the fourth time in history the iconic Disney amusement park’s operations have ceased entirely, according to New York Times reporter Brooks Barnes.... Jeff Gritchen, Orange County Register/SCNGDisney will close its Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California following concerns about contributing to the spread of the novel coronavirus . The company will continue paying cast members (the company’s terminology for employees) during the closure.“While there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 at Disneyland Resort, after carefully reviewing the guidelines of the Governor of California’s executive orders, we are proceeding with the closure of Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure beginning the morning of March 14th through the end of the month,” a statement reads.This marks the fourth time in history the iconic Disney amusement park’s operations have ceased entirely, according to New York Times reporter Brooks Barnes.... 👓 View full article

