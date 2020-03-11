Global  

Judge orders Chelsea Manning released from jail

The Verge Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Judge orders Chelsea Manning released from jail

A judge has ordered the release of former US Army analyst Chelsea Manning from a Virginia jail. Manning has been imprisoned since May 2019 for refusing to testify before a grand jury.

Manning’s appearance before the jury was no longer needed, and “her detention no longer serves any coercive purpose,” Judge Anthony Trenga wrote in his order. Under the order, Manning will be required to pay a total of $256,000 in conditional fines, which began accruing on a daily basis starting in May 2019.

Manning attempted suicide yesterday, the New York Times reported. A hearing to consider her confinement was scheduled for tomorrow.

Manning was convicted in 2013 on espionage charges, for providing hundreds of thousands of government files to...
Chelsea Manning Recovering From Suicide Attempt [Video]Chelsea Manning Recovering From Suicide Attempt

Lawyers say Chelsea Manning is recovering from having attempted suicide on Wednesday. Gizmodo reports the imprisoned activist and former Army intelligence analyst has been held in an Alexandria,..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:36Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Judge Orders Chelsea Manning Released From Jail 1 Day After Alleged Suicide Attempt


TIME

US Judge orders Chelsea Manning's release from prison

Former US Army soldier and WikiLeaks whistleblower Chelsea Manning was imprisoned for refusing to testify in a case investigating the organization. She was...
Deutsche Welle

