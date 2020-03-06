Global  

Disney delays Mulan and New Mutants over coronavirus fears

The Verge Thursday, 12 March 2020
Disney delays Mulan and New Mutants over coronavirus fears

Disney is delaying Mulan’s release due to the coronavirus pandemic spreading across the world, according to Variety. There is no new release date at this time. The movie was originally scheduled to open on March 27th.

Disney is also delaying New Mutants, Fox’s newest entry in the X-Men franchise, that was set to be released on April 3rd. New Mutants has already been delayed multiple times for an assortment of reasons. There is no expected release date for it at this time, either. The third movie Disney is postponing is Antlers, another movie from Searchlight Pictures that Disney picked up following its acquisition of 21st Century Fox.

Mulan, New Mutants and Antlers are the latest films to be delayed because of the pandemic.
Credit: CBS 3 Philly
Coronavirus Fears Continue To Spread In New Jersey

Coronavirus Fears Continue To Spread In New Jersey 02:04

 Cleve Bryan reports.

