AT&T is lifting all internet data caps and Comcast is cutting some introductory service fees in response to the shift to more home use amid the coronavirus outbreak

Business Insider Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
AT&T is lifting all internet data caps and Comcast is cutting some introductory service fees in response to the shift to more home use amid the coronavirus outbreak· AT&T is lifting overage fees and removing internet data caps for home broadband internet amid the significant changes that millions of Americans are going through due to coronavirus concerns.
· Not all internet service providers have data caps in the first place.  
· Comcast also announced that it's offering its...
