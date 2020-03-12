Global  

Silicon Valley's most famous startup training program just scrapped its famous 'Demo Day' founder pitches and will instead make startups submit investor-friendly slides

Business Insider Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Silicon Valley's most famous startup training program just scrapped its famous 'Demo Day' founder pitches and will instead make startups submit investor-friendly slides· Y Combinator announced Tuesday that it was doing away with pitch presentations from its largest cohort to date as fears about coronavirus continue to hobble young startups.
· The accelerator also moved the availability up to March 16 given investors' interest in speeding up the process, the company said in a blog post.
·...
