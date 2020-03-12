Microsoft cancels its Build developer conference amid coronavirus outbreak, WWDC should be next
Friday, 13 March 2020 () We have been wondering in recent weeks what will happen with WWDC 2020 given the outbreak of coronavirus around the world. Several companies have already cancelled or changed the schedule of their conferences, such as Facebook F8 and Google I/O. Now it was Microsoft that announced the in-person Build Conference has been cancelled.
