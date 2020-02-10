Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Facebook, Twitter remove Russia-linked accounts in Ghana targeting U.S.

Facebook, Twitter remove Russia-linked accounts in Ghana targeting U.S.

Reuters India Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Facebook Inc and Twitter Inc said on Thursday they had taken down a network of Russian-linked fake accounts operated out of Ghana and Nigeria which targeted the United States.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Facebook's Twitter Account Gets Hacked [Video]Facebook's Twitter Account Gets Hacked

Over the weekend, Facebook's Twitter and Instagram accounts were hacked by the same group taking credit for hacking the NFL and ESPN's social media account. The group calls themselves OurMine, and they..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:23Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Facebook and Twitter take down accounts linked to Russian troll farm

Facebook and Twitter took down a network of accounts with links to the same Russian troll farm responsible for interfering in the 2016 presidential election. The...
engadget Also reported by •ReutersSeattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

XonerateAssange

❌❌BanDemocrats RT @badluck_jones: Facebook, Twitter Remove 'African Troll Accounts' Allegedly Linked to Russia - Sputnik International - https://t.co/OH3p… 8 minutes ago

Walker_Lot

0ccasion2B Facebook, Twitter Remove ‘African Troll Accounts’ Allegedly Linked to Russia https://t.co/vfdJpbPj7r 9 minutes ago

STEFPMP

Stef PMP🇭🇰🇹🇼🇫🇷🏳️‍🌈 RT @SputnikInt: Facebook, Twitter remove 'African troll accounts' allegedly linked to #Russia @Facebook @Twitter https://t.co/yv6zbTy4k9 9 minutes ago

badluck_jones

badluck jones Facebook, Twitter Remove 'African Troll Accounts' Allegedly Linked to Russia - Sputnik International -… https://t.co/ztJISVXiEU 21 minutes ago

MiddleEastTon

Middle-East & Pakistan Times of News Facebook, Twitter remove Russia-linked accounts in Ghana targeting U.S. https://t.co/B4xyhN0fZr 26 minutes ago

kidmago

Wilson Mpalweni Things Happen! Never Ending Story: It's Russia, Russia, Russia, And Again Russia! Boring: https://t.co/6rkgvk8ITy 27 minutes ago

Occasion2B

Occasion2B Facebook, Twitter Remove 'African Troll Accounts' Allegedly Linked to Russia,https://t.co/gRFVpg5OBL 28 minutes ago

nemamg

Nemam Ghafouri One day we will read about what is called conspiracy today but certainty tomorrow how Putin sap EU’s strength by Tr… https://t.co/Oo6wuZvlqu 30 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.