Today at Apple sessions suspended at all US stores due to coronavirus precautions

Friday, 13 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )





more…



The post Today at Apple sessions suspended at all US stores due to As global efforts to mitigate the effects of the COVID-19 virus continue, Apple has temporarily suspended Today at Apple sessions at all stores in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The pause in programming follows a steady stream of daily new health precautions at Apple Stores and regional session cancelations earlier in the week.more…The post Today at Apple sessions suspended at all US stores due to coronavirus precautions appeared first on 9to5Mac. 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend