Today at Apple sessions suspended at all US stores due to coronavirus precautions
Friday, 13 March 2020 () As global efforts to mitigate the effects of the COVID-19 virus continue, Apple has temporarily suspended Today at Apple sessions at all stores in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The pause in programming follows a steady stream of daily new health precautions at Apple Stores and regional session cancelations earlier in the week.
more…
The post Today at Apple sessions suspended at all US stores due to coronavirus precautions appeared first on 9to5Mac.
Apple Says Disinfectant Wipes Can Be Used to Clean Its Products As cases of coronavirus continue to mount around the world, Apple is updating its guidelines for how you can keep your iPhone, iPad and Mac computer clean. Apple, via website The company adds that bleach should not be used. "Submerging"...
Apple today announced that it is temporarily pausing its "Today at Apple" programming as a precautionary measure amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, with... MacRumours.com Also reported by •AppleInsider •9to5Mac •Reuters •Mashable •The Verge
· Apple is ramping up cleaning at its stores in the US as coronavirus spreads.
· Multiple Apple Store employees tell Business Insider that the stores have... Business Insider Also reported by •The Verge
You Might Like
Tweets about this
USA Live Feed Today at Apple sessions suspended at all US stores due to coronavirus precautions - https://t.co/HMWJzw3C2Z 2 minutes ago
เคนคลุงลุงเคน 'Today at Apple' Sessions Suspended at All Apple Stores in U.S. and Canada Amid Coronavirus Pandemic https://t.co/4qXEn0C46C #MacRumors3 minutes ago
iPhoneFirmware.com https://t.co/5a0SHgcW69 Today at Apple sessions suspended at all US stores due to coronavirus precautions… https://t.co/cA9SoG7Krc 6 minutes ago
CoreMac Solutions Today at Apple sessions suspended at all US stores due to coronavirus precautions https://t.co/EvH5V27U0R https://t.co/SlqDIl3yXB 11 minutes ago
lucaz2015 RT @9to5mac: Today at Apple sessions suspended at all US stores due to coronavirus precautions https://t.co/edhD0M3rb4 by @MichaelSteeber h… 14 minutes ago
UniverSmartphone ‘Today at Apple’ Sessions Suspended at All Apple Stores in U.S. and Canada Amid Coronavirus Pandemic… https://t.co/Od1i5morrt 15 minutes ago
Techtelegraph Today at Apple sessions suspended at all US stores due to coronavirus precautions https://t.co/jRSezu8ICj https://t.co/jI8voGQGGm 16 minutes ago
MidAtlanticConsult Apple has suspended all Today at Apple sessions throughout the U.S. and Canada - https://t.co/8aEhe1Nb1a https://t.co/SBsVlqVjSj 17 minutes ago