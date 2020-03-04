Today at Apple sessions suspended at all US stores due to coronavirus precautions

Global  

9to5Mac Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
As global efforts to mitigate the effects of the COVID-19 virus continue, Apple has temporarily suspended Today at Apple sessions at all stores in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The pause in programming follows a steady stream of daily new health precautions at Apple Stores and regional session cancelations earlier in the week.

 Apple Says Disinfectant Wipes Can Be Used to Clean Its Products As cases of coronavirus continue to mount around the world, Apple is updating its guidelines for how you can keep your iPhone, iPad and Mac computer clean. Apple, via website The company adds that bleach should not be used. "Submerging"...

Apple TV+ Debuts Beastie Boys Documentary Trailer 'Beastie Boys Story: As Told By Michael Diamond and Adam Horovitz' is set to chronicle the Grammy award-winning trio's 40-year rap career. Surviving..

The new guidance, which appeared Monday on Apple's support page, tells people that they can "gently wipe the hard, nonporous surfaces," such as displays or keyboards, of Apple products with a 70%..

Apple today announced that it is temporarily pausing its "Today at Apple" programming as a precautionary measure amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, with...
Apple has increased cleaning staff in stores, installed hand sanitizer stations, and has been asking employees to wipe down demo products more frequently as a cautionary measure to combat the spreading coronavirus (AAPL)· Apple is ramping up cleaning at its stores in the US as coronavirus spreads. · Multiple Apple Store employees tell Business Insider that the stores have...
