Sennheiser’s Momentum True Wireless 2 earbuds combine noise cancellation and excellent sound

Friday, 13 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Image: Sennheiser



A little under a year and a half after it released its first pair of true wireless earbuds, Sennheiser is back with a follow-up: the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2. The big improvements to the true wireless earbuds are that they support noise cancellation and have much better battery life. There are also some more minor improvements, like the fact that these earbuds are 2mm smaller than their predecessors.



