Sennheiser’s Momentum True Wireless 2 earbuds combine noise cancellation and excellent sound

The Verge Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Sennheiser's Momentum True Wireless 2 earbuds combine noise cancellation and excellent sound

A little under a year and a half after it released its first pair of true wireless earbuds, Sennheiser is back with a follow-up: the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2. The big improvements to the true wireless earbuds are that they support noise cancellation and have much better battery life. There are also some more minor improvements, like the fact that these earbuds are 2mm smaller than their predecessors.

The improvements in battery life are, on paper, at least, pretty impressive. You’ll now get up to seven hours of playback from the earbuds themselves (up from four hours last time around), and using the case gets you 28 hours in total (up from 12). Sennheiser also claims to have fixed the battery drain problems that some users...
