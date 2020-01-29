Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Trump signs law to prevent U.S. rural telecom carriers from using Huawei network equipment

Trump signs law to prevent U.S. rural telecom carriers from using Huawei network equipment

Reuters India Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
President Donald Trump signed legislation on Thursday to bar telecom carriers from using U.S. subsidies to purchase network equipment from Huawei Technologies, ZTE Corp and other companies deemed a national security threat.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

China Shrugs Off Trump Admin Warning About Providing 5G To UK [Video]China Shrugs Off Trump Admin Warning About Providing 5G To UK

Despite having to deal with its own national disaster — the coronavirus — China managed to embarrass the Trump administration. According to Business Insider, the UK decided to ignore the Trump..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:41Published

UK to Enlist Huawei to Help Build 5G Network Despite US Warnings [Video]UK to Enlist Huawei to Help Build 5G Network Despite US Warnings

The Trump administration has been pushing for a total ban on Huawei products, stating Beijing could potentially use the tech for spying.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:17Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump signs law to bar U.S. rural carriers from using Huawei network equipment

U.S. President Donald Trump signed legislation on Thursday to bars the use of U.S. subsidies by carriers to purchase network equipment from Huawei Technologies...
Reuters Also reported by •Seattle Times

Huawei confident it will supply core network technology to European operators

Chinese telecom equipment maker Huawei is confident some European telecoms firms will choose it to provide 5G technology for their core networks, the firm's...
Reuters


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.