Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Washington state approves stronger facial recognition regulations

Washington state approves stronger facial recognition regulations

engadget Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Washington officials have approved a set of stronger facial recognition regulations for the state. Members of the state's House of Representatives and the Senate have reached a final compromise on the rules designed to regulate the use of facial reco...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Washington State Primary Too Close To Call

Washington State Primary Too Close To Call 00:38

 In 2016, Hillary Clinton won Washington state with 52.54% of the vote, compared with Donald Trump's 36.83%. CNN says that Washington state has become a stronghold for Democrats. The state is considered Bernie Sanders country. Washington state held its primary March 10th. Biden and Sanders are now...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

At Least 3 North Texas Police Departments Using Controversial Facial Recognition App On 'Trial Basis' [Video]At Least 3 North Texas Police Departments Using Controversial Facial Recognition App On 'Trial Basis'

Clearview AI’s groundbreaking facial recognition app can match an image of an unknown person to their online photos, along with links to where those photos came from.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 04:52Published

'Don't Lick The Envelope': Washington Holds Primary Amid Outbreak [Video]'Don't Lick The Envelope': Washington Holds Primary Amid Outbreak

Ahead of the Evergreen State's vote-by-mail primary, Washington's secretary of state weighs in on concerns over state's coronavirus outbreak.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:11Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Vermont attorney general is suing Clearview AI over its controversial facial recognition app

Vermont attorney general is suing Clearview AI over its controversial facial recognition appIllustration by Alex Castro / Th Vermont Attorney General TJ Donovan has filed a lawsuit against Clearview AI and has asked the court to order the company to...
The Verge

Russian court says facial recognition tech does not violate privacy

While some countries are taking a stand against the use of facial recognition on the grounds of privacy invasion, Russia is taking the opposite view. A court in...
engadget


Tweets about this

BcabaNetwork

BCABA Network Washington state approves stronger facial recognition regulations https://t.co/tQuChcAzTX #Tech https://t.co/DB7iR8lSpf 4 minutes ago

planyourwebsite

PlanYour.Website Washington state approves stronger facial recognition regulations https://t.co/Quf41EpjIm #TechNews 4 minutes ago

DerekTMcKinney

Derek T McKinney 🤓🤔👍 #knownews #tech Washington state approves stronger facial recognition regulations Washington officials have appr https://t.co/kLABMHmUnQ 14 minutes ago

HeniKaraa

Heni Karaa Washington state approves stronger facial recognition regulations https://t.co/GqOIhGw9Sn https://t.co/LKSaHhm1pB https://t.co/P14i7kI2Fa 20 minutes ago

flyhightechno

Bernard The Dev Washington state approves stronger facial recognition regulations https://t.co/erdrhLXcoB 22 minutes ago

e_Broky

eBroky Washington state approves stronger facial recognition regulations https://t.co/cEyllya8BQ 23 minutes ago

jpeMEDIA

jpeMEDIA Washington state approves stronger facial recognition regulations https://t.co/NsH3CEyup5 https://t.co/WxMHWapr0v 26 minutes ago

nswint

Noah Swint Washington state approves stronger facial recognition regulations https://t.co/tPLHtAVvWc 33 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.