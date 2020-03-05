Global  

Apple TV+ series shut down production due to coronavirus concerns

9to5Mac Friday, 13 March 2020
The coronavirus is having ripple effects across the industry (and the world) and one such area is TV production. Many TV shows are halting production for the time being and Apple’s original content is no exception.

 The producers of TV Show Riverdale have temporarily shut down production in Canada following reports a crew member has been in contact with a coronavirus victim.

